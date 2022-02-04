ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tickets are now on sale for the Rogers Short Film Festival, which will be held from March 4-6 at the Victory Theater.

According to a press release, The Rogers Short Film Festival lets filmmakers compete against their peers in categories based on experience and budget.

In addition to providing a platform for Arkansas filmmakers, the Rogers Short Film Festival will be hosting a Filmmaker’s Happy Hour at Into+View Art Gallery and Studios, Networking Breakfast at Onyx Coffee Lab, Awards After Party at The 120 a Tapas Bar, and VIP Lounge available throughout the festival.

Maska are required to enter the Victory Theater, located at 116 South 2nd Street, and must remain on unless a visitor is seated. A link to purchase tickets is available here.

For film submissions, visit Rogers Short Film Festival – FilmFreeway. For more information, visit Rogers Short Film Festival — Arkansas Public Theatre.

The regular film submission deadline for the festival is February 7, 2022. The extended film submission deadline is February 21, 2022.