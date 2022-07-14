ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Rogers is engaged in a project to coordinate traffic signals along major streets in Rogers.

According to a July 14 press release, this GPS-controlled system is intended to “minimize the times a driver will stop as they drive down a stretch of these streets.” Signals are timed based on the speed limit and the distance between intersections.

Roads that are currently completed are Walnut St. from 8th St. to 40th St. and 8th St. from Hudson Rd. to Price Ln. On the docket to be completed next are Hudson Rd., Olive St. and New Hope Rd. Arkansas St. will also have its traffic signals coordinated in the future.

Maximizing the efficiency of our transportation systems requires an ‘all of the above’ approach. Traffic signal optimization is just one way the City is making the most of what we have while we continue to create ways to avoid our busiest streets. John McCurdy, Director of Community Development, City of Rogers

These improvements are being provided via a contract with Traffic Engineering Consultants, Inc. The immediate changes are an inexpensive way to get the most out of the technology that is currently in place in Rogers. Cyclical readjustments are being considered for the future in order to maintain the best traffic signal timing alignment.