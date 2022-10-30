ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Police Department has activated a Silver Alert on an 84-year-old who was last known to be near the Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas Emergency Room. She may be traveling by car.

Kara Gosnell is 5 a foot woman with gray short hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black windbreaker and black pants.

She may be driving in a 2010 Toyota Avalon, Arkansas tag WB5SFJ.

She was reported missing around noon on October 30.

If you have any information to help contact the Rogers PD at 479-686-4141.