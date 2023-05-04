ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students at Rogers High School close out their school year with the “Little Monsters” art exhibition on May 5.

According to a press release from Rogers High School, ceramic students from the school replicated monsters drawn from third-grade students at Bonnie Grimes and Reagan Elementary Schools and imitated their designs into sculptures.

Courtesty: Rogers High School

Courtesty: Rogers High School

Courtesty: Rogers High School

Courtesty: Rogers High School

The release says the opening night reception for the exhibit will be held on May 5 from 5-8 p.m. at the Rogers Experimental House. The Rogers High School Symphonic Band Trumpets will perform at 5 p.m. Facepainting for kids will be at 6 p.m. and refreshments will be offered while browsing the exhibit.

According to the release, more than 300 students contributed to the sculptures.

The works will be on display throughout the Rogers Barks on the Bricks Art Walk until May 19, according to the release. The high school students will then give their sculptures as gifts to the elementary students that designed them.