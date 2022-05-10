ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Teachers in Rogers found out they’d be getting a little help from the Rogers Public Education Foundation on May 10.

With money raised through Major Saver cards and other donors, the foundation surprised the teachers with a pledge of more than $105,000 in grants.

“Teachers requested the grants to buy books, audiobooks, and more. We also are funding technology equipment,” said Jaci Uecker with RPEF. “We’re doing a lot of things for PE classrooms and music classrooms. Keyboards, ukeleles, things like that.”

The funds were split up into 110 grants.