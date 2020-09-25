Rogers teachers receive surprise donation from Academy Sports + Outdoors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Teachers are getting recognized and rewarded for going above and beyond for their students.

Academy Sports + Outdoors surprised 10 teachers in the Rogers Public School District with $500 gift cards.

Each teacher was nominated by their schools for the outstanding work they do, especially during this pandemic.

“And within a matter of a day or two had to set up her classroom that most people take a few weeks to set up, and she just did it with grace and dignity and there was never a tear or complaint,” said Liz Matheson, Bonnie Grimes Elementary assistant principal.

The outdoor sports retailer is also donating $1,000 worth of sporting equipment to the district in support of athletic and physical education programs.

Academy is also offering 10% to all educators with a valid school ID.

