Rogers teachers walk to raise awareness for suicide prevention

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers teachers walked for suicide prevention Saturday.

The annual event went virtual this year, but some of the teachers and their families decided they’d walk and talk to support each other.

Some wore beads to symbolize their connection to suicide.

Keri Book is a teacher at Rogers High School and she says there’s been a lot of loss this year.

“Green is a personal struggle. Purple is loss of a friend or family member, and Katie’s wearing teal because she supports someone that struggles,” Book said.

Book also said people are afraid to let others know they struggle and she hopes showing support can let people know there’s hope.