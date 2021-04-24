Rogers teachers walk to raise awareness for suicide prevention

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers teachers walked for suicide prevention Saturday.

The annual event went virtual this year, but some of the teachers and their families decided they’d walk and talk to support each other.

Some wore beads to symbolize their connection to suicide.

Keri Book is a teacher at Rogers High School and she says there’s been a lot of loss this year.

“Green is a personal struggle. Purple is loss of a friend or family member, and Katie’s wearing teal because she supports someone that struggles,” Book said.

Book also said people are afraid to let others know they struggle and she hopes showing support can let people know there’s hope.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers