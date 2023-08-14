BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers teenager arrested for shooting at four people has pleaded not guilty.

Joe Anthony Quiroz, 16, was arrested for unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, terroristic act, four counts of aggravated assault and four counts of attempted capital murder in connection to a shooting.

An affidavit states that the Rogers Police Department responded to the intersection of North 34th Street and West Olive Street on June 20 after multiple gunshots were reported.

Two male victims were taken to a hospital in Bentonville and treated for injuries. Keith Foster, the Rogers Police Department Public Information Officer, says that the injuries were minor and likely from shards of broken glass.

Detectives were able to track down surveillance footage from the incident, and Quiroz’s parents were able to identify their son in the photos shown to them by detectives.

Quiroz agreed to speak with detectives and was later put under arrest. He is out on a $125,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 15.