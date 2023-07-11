BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers teenager has been charged as an adult for a shooting incident last month.

Joe Anthony Quiroz, 16, was arrested for unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, terroristic act, four counts of aggravated assault and four counts of attempted capital murder in connection to a shooting.

A probable cause affidavit states that the Rogers Police Department responded to the intersection of North 34th Street and West Olive Street on June 20 after multiple gunshots were reported.

Once on the scene, officers located approximately 10 spent shell casings. Additionally, they learned that two male subjects were at a hospital in Bentonville being treated for injuries.

Keith Foster, the Rogers Police Department Public Information Officer, says that the injuries were minor and likely from shards of broken glass.

Quiroz reportedly shot at four different people, one of which is a juvenile, while they were driving in a vehicle.

Detectives were able to track down surveillance footage from the incident, and Quiroz’s parents were able to identify their son in the photos shown to them by detectives.

Quiroz agreed to speak with detectives and was later put under arrest. He is out on a $125,000 bond.

His arraignment is scheduled for August 14.

The case is still under investigation and is open and active.