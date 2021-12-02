Rogers teen dies of cancer two weeks after school holds special graduation for him

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers teen has died exactly two weeks after the city’s high school held a special graduation ceremony for him.

Adam Wright, 18, died December 2, according to his family.

Adam was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer in his ribs and neck.

On November 18, Rogers High School and Highlands Oncology put together a special graduation ceremony for him.

Prior to his death, Adam vlogged about his battle with cancer. He took videos of himself before doctors appointments and gave behind-the-scenes looks at his treatments.

Adam was previously diagnosed with soft tissue cancer at age four.

Adam’s twin brother, Tim, died of a rare form of blood cell cancer just three weeks after his own diagnosis.

The family says arrangements for Adam’s funeral will be shared in the coming days.

