ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers is working to install two roundabouts on JB Hunt Drive.

According to a press release from the city of Rogers, the first is a small roundabout at JB Hunt Drive and 55th Street which is currently under construction. The construction is expected to be complete in about a month.

The release says the second is at the intersection of Pinnacle Hills Parkway and JB Hunt Drive, and the construction will begin next week.

According to the release, a short section of Pinnacle Hills Parkway will be changed from four lanes to two lanes so the roundabout can be built. There will be one lane going in each direction and traffic will keep moving.

The release says the lane closure starts at Champions Drive and continues to the driveway between Ruth’s Chris and First National Bank.

According to the release, the lane closures will start on March 6 and are expected to last through the summer.

All businesses along the stretch will still be able to be reached, according to the release. Most driveways along the closure path will remain accessible from 55th Street by way of Northgate Road.

Progress on the project can be followed here.