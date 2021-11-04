Rogers to become energy neutral city

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers will soon become the first city in Arkansas to become energy neutral.

City council members approved a $12.2 million solar panel project, which will help the city to use 100% renewable energy.

Public relations manager Peter Masonis said the program will save the city money in other areas as well.

“Johnson controls who we were using in order to do that energy audit and what they’ve gone through all the facilities in the city and looked at all the different avenues in order to save the city money,” Masonis said.

The panels will be installed over the next year at the recycling center, fire station number eight and the police department.