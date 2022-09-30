ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Rogers will close some roads for the return of Bikes, Blues & BBQ.

According to a press release from the city of Rogers, 1st Street south of Cherry Street by the Butterfly Park will be closed for the duration of the event from October 4-9.

1st Street between Cherry Street and Poplar Street will be closed on October 7-8.

The city says existing construction on Arkansas Street between Poplar Street and Pine Street and on Poplar Street between 1st Street and Arkansas Street will be in place.

More information on Bike, Blues & BBQ can be found here.