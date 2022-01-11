Rogers to distribute free at-home COVID-19 tests starting January 12

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Rogers will begin distributing at-home COVID-19 tests in two formats beginning on January 12.

A release from the city states that individuals are allowed to pick up one box for themselves and up to three boxes if they need tests for their families. There are two tests per box.

“It is imperative that people are considerate of others and only obtain the quantity of tests necessary,” the statement notes.

The first opportunity to obtain a test kit will be a drive-thru process in the parking lot of Fire Station 1 at 301 N. 1st St., beginning at 9 a.m. Tests will be given out until they are gone.

The second opportunity will be a delivery service performed by firefighters for citizens with no transportation or with mobility issues. Those individuals needing a test delivered must register online at: rogersar.gov/covidtest.

Tests will be delivered as long as supplies last. The city states that additional tests are likely to arrive in the coming weeks and will be delivered accordingly.

For distribution information please contact Fire Chief Tom Jenkins at tjenkins@rogersar.gov. For information from the city of Rogers, please contact Peter Masonis at 479-418-1341.