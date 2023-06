Freight transportation truck on the road at golden hour

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2023 Arkansas Trucking Championship is coming to the Rogers Convention Center on June 23-24.

The safest truck drivers and technicians will be celebrated at the event.

This year, the event is bringing back a truck showcase so drivers can show off their most impressive rides.

Cash prizes will be handed out to the first-place driver and technician.

