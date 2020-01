ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Disability Rights Arkansas announced a training workshop targeted at disability professionals, family members, and others looking to learn more.

“Supports Versus Direction: Power in the Lives of People with Disabilities” was hosted at the Center for Nonprofits at St. Mary’s on January 21.

The workshop started at 1:00 p.m. and ended at 3:00 p.m. and is free of charge for all.

To register or for any questions, contact Julie Petty at japetty@uark.edu or call at 501-301-1117.