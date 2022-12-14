ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Getting trash picked up in Rogers will soon cost more.

Jennifer Moore with the city of Rogers says the city council voted to increase rates for trash and recycling services starting January 1.

Rates will go up between $0.26 and $1.10 per month.

A breakdown of the prices can be found below:

SERVICE CURRENT PROPOSED DIFFERENCE Curbside Garbage

(96 Gallon Cart) $ 14.41 $ 15.25 $ 0.84 Curbside Recycle

(64 Gallon Cart) $ 4.46 $ 4.72 $ 0.26 Total Monthly Service $ 18.87 $ 19.97 $ 1.10

LOW VOLUME SERVICE CURRENT PROPOSED DIFFERENCE Curbside Garbage (64 Gallon Cart) $ 13.90 $ 14.71 $ 0.81 Curbside Recycle (64 Gallon Cart) $ 4.46 $ 4.72 $ 0.26 Total Monthly Service $ 18.36 $ 19.43 $ 1.07

Among other ordinances passed during Tuesday’s meeting, Moore said $40,000 will be set aside for the city’s July 4 fireworks display and more than $424,000 will be used to buy new equipment for the dispatch center.