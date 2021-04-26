Rogers to propose Railyard Entertainment District

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – April 27 the Rogers City Council will be proposing a new entertainment district to go in the downtown area, The city is calling it the “Railyard Entertainment district”.

The proposed boundaries for the district are set to run from Chestnut street to Cherry street. Within the area, you’ll be able to carry drinks out of participating bars, breweries, or restaurants.

CEO of the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce, Raymond Burns, said it’s a project the city has been working towards for some time now.

“We’ve been working on the Railyard Park for several years now and as soon as Arkansas allowed for entertainment district to be formed in Arkansas. It just makes sense that people can have a drink and then walk over to a concert,” said Burns.

One of the businesses within the district, Ozark Beer Co., tells me a proposal like this would be a great addition to the progress already being made downtown.

Marty Shutter “We are super excited it’s a big piece of the overall transformation that’s taken place since we’ve been here,” said Marketing Manager for Ozark Beer Co., Marty Shutter.

I also connected with Rogers City Attorney, Barbra Bridges, and she said if the district is approved we could be seeing the effects sooner than later.

“If the emergency clause to the ordinance is approved along with The ordinance then it goes into effect immediately, yes,” said Bridges.

The Rogers City Council is set to meet and discuss this proposal Tuesday, April 27th.