ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers City Council votes to spend $10 million from the general fund reserves to renovate Northwest Park.

The park renovation was one of the three main focuses of a bond issue in 2018. The remodel will update the park’s seven grass baseball and softball fields to eight turf fields and will also add batting cages and a playground.

“The pandemic hit right in the middle of this, everything kind of got slowed down,” said Jim White, director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Rogers. “There’s been a tremendous amount of discussion, and anticipation and maybe some frustration, and that’s why we’re really excited to get this going tonight.”

White says he’s hoping to start renovations this winter and estimated the project to take 12-18 months to complete.