Rogers woman arrested in death of 2-year-old

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her 2-year-old child.

According to court documents, Breyana Sawyer, 23, was arrested on September 23 for permitting the abuse of a child and hindering apprehension or prosecution.

On Tuesday, August 24, Rogers police were notified by Mercy Hospital in regards to the death of the child.

Detectives responded and initiated an investigation into the death and the child’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy.

The release says the result of the autopsy showed the child’s death was caused by a blunt force traumatic injury to the child’s abdomen.

Court documents say the child’s body was examined for external trauma. There were several bruises on the toddler’s face, arms, legs and torso.

The documents say the conclusion of the autopsy showed the cause of death was from traumatic injury most consistent with non-accidental inflicted blunt force injury.

According to the documents, this type of injury was typically sustained from a punch or a kick to the abdomen.

Gustavo Enrique Peraza, 29, was arrested on a warrant for capital murder and first-degree battery.

Peraza was booked in the Benton County Jail and is being held for a bond hearing.

Court documents show the child’s maternal grandparents had expressed concern for the child’s safety while being cared for by Peraza and Sawyer. They both told police they observed numerous suspicious bruises and other injuries on the child on multiple occasions.

The grandparents also told police they noticed an injury that looked like a burn on the back of the child’s hand as well as bruises on the child’s stomach.

The child’s grandmother said on Thursday, August 19, the child became extremely sick. She said he typically vomited a substance that she described as curdled milk. However, this time she noted that the child was vomiting a brownish substance that smelled like vomit while he slept with her.

Documents say the autopsy report of non-accidental blunt force trauma to the stomach indicated Peraza had repeatedly struck the child in the stomach which caused the injury to the child’s intestine.

On September 3, documents say Sawyer was questioned about the burn on the child’s hand. Sawyer said the injury was a scrape the child got from being knocked down.

On September 10, Sawyer was asked by police why she had stopped responding to requests from investigators who were investigating the case. She told police she refused to believe Peraza did anything to harm her child.

Documents say Sawyer disregarded the appeals from her parents that expressed their concern for the safety of Sawyer’s child when under the care of Peraza.

According to court documents, Sawyer’s continued denial of abuse as well as her dishonesty regarding how some of the child’s injuries sustained interfered with the investigation.