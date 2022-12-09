FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers woman was sentenced on Dec. 9 to more than nine years in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

A press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Arkansas says on Dec. 2, 2021, Arkansas State Probation officers, with the assistance of the Rogers Police Department, conducted an unannounced parole home visit on Geneva Ann Bensley, 34.

The release says when law enforcement entered the motel room where Bensley was staying, she ran to the back of the room and threw a backpack into a corner.

Bensley took responsibility for the backpack where officers found multiple baggies containing suspected methamphetamine and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

The release says the suspected methamphetamine was sent to the Homeland Security Investigations Crime Laboratory where it tested positive for methamphetamine.