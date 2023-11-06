BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers woman accused of having sex with a minor has changed her plea and been sentenced to probation.

Stephanie Neipling, 42, was arrested on July 13 for fourth-degree sexual assault.

Police were initially tipped off via hotline and the victim was interviewed by the Children’s Advocacy Center.

The victim said that they were at a residence with Neipling when the two had sex.

Court documents say that Neipling initially denied the allegations but later admitted to having sex with the child, as well as sending nude photos to the minor via Snapchat.

Neipling originally entered a not guilty plea during her arraignment. However, during a pretrial hearing on Nov. 6, she changed her plea to guilty and was sentenced to six years of probation.

Neipling was sentenced to 116 days in jail but had at least 116 days of jail credit and will not have to serve any more time in prison.

Additionally, Neipling will have to register as a sex offender and is not allowed to contact the victim.