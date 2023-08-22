BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers woman arrested in July for allegedly having sex with a minor pleaded not guilty.

Stephanie Neipling, 42, was arrested July 13 for sexual assault in the fourth degree.

An affidavit says that police were tipped off via a hotline and that the minor was interviewed the next day by the Children’s Advocacy Center.

The minor told the center that they were at a residence with Neipling when the two had sex.

Court documents say that in an interview with police Neipling initially denied the allegations but later admitted to having sex with the child, as well as sending nude photos to the minor via Snapchat.

Neipling has an omnibus hearing scheduled for Oct. 2 in Benton County.