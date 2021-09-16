Rogers woman presented with Spirit of Hope award for writing letters to Coast Guard members

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Coast Guard Auxiliary presented a Rogers woman with a Spirit of Hope award September 16.

The award, named in honor of Bob Hope, is given to people who are inspirational to our military.

Lois Bouton is a World War II veteran who sent more than 100,000 letters to current and former Coast Guard members.

Master Chief Petty Officer Vincent Patton is a retired coast guard petty officer.

He says the 102-year-old says the letters started in 1945.

“Might be notes where she asks ‘How’s everybody doing?’ She has words of wisdom and so forth,” Patton said. “It just means an awful lot to a lot of people in the coast guard.”

“When they moved on to other places, I kept writing,” Bouton said. “It just grew.

The receptions usually happen at the Pentagon, but the Coast Guard made an exception and put on the event at Bouton’s nursing home in Rogers.