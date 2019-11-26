Rogers WWII veteran honored by President Trump, Congressman Steve Womack



ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — A World War II veteran and member of the Greatest Generation was congratulated and honored on his 100th birthday by President Donald Trump, Congressman Steve Womack, R-Rogers, family and friends.

Womack brought John “Ray” Lemons a letter from President Trump Nov. 26, according to a news release.

The letter states, in part, “Our nation owes your generation, the Greatest Generation, a tremendous debt of gratitude for your dedicated service to our country during World War II. In the face of uncertainty and danger, your sacrifices were critical to the defense of our country and ensured security and prosperity for millions of people.”

Womack attended Lemons’s 100th birthday celebration earlier this month at Primrose Retirement Community in Rogers.

During the event, Lemons shared stories about WWII and his time as a Prisoner of War (POW).

“He was in the U.S. Army Air Forces as a flight engineer and gunner, part of the 445th Bomb Group in Tibenham, England. On Sept. 27, 1944, he was on his eighth mission when his B-24 plane – named “King Kong” – was shot down by German fighters, and he became a POW,” the release states.

The release also states Lemons was moved several times as U.S. or Russian troops closed in on their camps. He was liberated by General George Patton and elements of the 3rd Army in April of 1945 at Stalag VII in Moosburg

Listen to the conversation between Womack and Ray Lemons, here.

A transcript of President Trump’s letter to Ray Lemons can be found below:

Dear Mr. Lemons, It is my honor to join your loved ones in wishing you a very happy 100th birthday! Congratulations on this wonderful occasion. We hope your heart is filled with joy knowing you have experienced our country’s greatest blessings, including the affection of family and friends over a long, well-lived life. Our nation owes your generation, the Greatest Generation, a tremendous debt of gratitude for your dedicated service to our country during World War II. In the face of uncertainty and danger, your sacrifices were critical to the defense of our country and ensured security and prosperity for millions of people. Your American century is a proud part of our country’s remarkable story. We send our best wishes as you celebrate this tremendous milestone. God bless you, and happy birthday!



Sincerely, President Donald J. Trump