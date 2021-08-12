Roland schools welcome back students for first day of school year

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROLAND, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Teachers in Roland, Okla., welcomed back students for their first day of school.

Superintendent Randy Martin says the first day back is always the most exciting.

He adds, especially after this year, students and staff were happy to finally be back in the classroom.

“There’s the hope that things are going to be more normal this year and we even know there’s some challenges out there regarding COVID and just getting back into a regular routine,” Martin said. “We’re very excited and we want to do everything we can to keep our kids safe and to just get off to a great start this year.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers