Roland schools welcome back students for first day of school year

ROLAND, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Teachers in Roland, Okla., welcomed back students for their first day of school.

Superintendent Randy Martin says the first day back is always the most exciting.

He adds, especially after this year, students and staff were happy to finally be back in the classroom.

“There’s the hope that things are going to be more normal this year and we even know there’s some challenges out there regarding COVID and just getting back into a regular routine,” Martin said. “We’re very excited and we want to do everything we can to keep our kids safe and to just get off to a great start this year.”