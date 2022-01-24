Rollover accident, car on fire on I-49

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Fire Department, responding with the Lowell Fire Department, reported to the scene of a traffic accident on highway I-49 northbound that resulted in a car rolling over and catching on fire.

According to a press release, the accident occurred at mile marker 79.2 and is affecting traffic near the outside right sholder of the highway.

According to a social media post by RFD, callers reported that occupants were possibly trapped in the vehicle. An additional ambulance was asked to respond.

