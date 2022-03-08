FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arts One Presents, formerly Arts Center of the Ozarks, announced its spring play and inaugural performance debut under the organization’s rebranded name with the classic Shakespeare play, “Romeo + Juliet.”

Performances will be held at Likewise, an industrial, adapted reuse space, in Fayetteville, Ark., running from April 20-24. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at artsonepresents.org.

Two ticketing options are available for the show: general admission for row seating and a table for two which includes two drinks. Face coverings are recommended during the performance regardless of vaccination status. If there are any changes to the safety protocols, ticket holders will be notified in advance. For more information, click here.

The organization describes the performance as Arts One Presents’ shining debut back to the Northwest Arkansas arts scene.

A press release notes, while using the traditional script, all design and aesthetic choices have been made with a reimagined, contemporary twist. The production is a “refreshing take on one of the oldest and most cherished love stories of all time.”

The cast of “Romeo + Juliet” features local community members and is directed by Taylor Dolan. Ozark Ballet Theatre choreographed the performance and two Northwest Arkansas-based DJs, DJ Dribblz and DJ Raquel, will lend a modernized musical score.

This summer, the organization will also offer its summer musical, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” in July at the Don Tyson School of Innovation performing arts center in Springdale, Ark., the release said.

While the non-profit organization continues to engage in community theater productions, the team is working to go “beyond the stage” by challenging the rules of performance and fostering a diverse and thriving arts community in Northwest Arkansas.