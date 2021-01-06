Romney chides Trump bid to challenge Biden win

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during a news conference on Oct. 15, 2020, near Neffs Canyon, in Salt Lake City. President Donald Trump will likely continue to have influence in Republican politics, even after the presidential election was called for Democrat Joe Biden, his most vocal critic within the party said Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Romney said Trump’s significant presence on social media and his ability to turn out the vote among his political supporters mean he isn’t going away. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Sen. Mitt Romney says President Donald Trump’s election challenge has “disgraced the office of the presidency.”

Romney told reporters on Capitol Hill ahead of Wednesday’s joint session to confirm Joe Biden’s Electoral College win that he was certain of the outcome.

“I’m confident that we’ll proceed as the Constitution demands and tell our supporters the truth — whether or not they want to hear it,” Romney said.

Republican lawmakers are picking up Trump’s demands to challenge the results from several states. But they are not expected to have enough votes in Congress to change the results. Biden is set to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Romney said, “President Trump has disrespected the American voters, has dishonored the election system and has disgraced the office of the presidency.”

He called the “gambit” of the challenges in Congress “very disappointing.”