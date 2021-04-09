Ronald McDonald House building new location at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Parents will soon have a place to stay closer to their kids while in the hospital, without the worry of finances weighing them down.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkoma is in the middle of building a new location on the Mercy Hospital’s Fort Smith campus.

The 11-bedroom home will have everything a family needs to feel at home including a play room for kids.

The Ronald McDonald House’s River Valley Program Director Allison Davis says it’s been a decade-long dream in the making. “We know when you have a sick child you don’t just have a sick child you have a sick family,” Davis said. “So we’ll be able to take care of families that have sick children here so then that they can go take care of their loved ones that are sick. So we’re really excited about that.”

Davis says it’s completely free for families to stay in the Ronald McDonald House.

Construction should be finished by fall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

