Ronald McDonald House Charities announces new program to help families

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNW/KFTA) — Parents will soon be able to stay closer to their kids while in the hospital without the worry of finances weighing them down.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkoma announces a new $3 million campaign to build a Ronald McDonald house on the Mercy Hospital Fort Smith campus.

The hospital’s current family room has helped over 3500 children and families for nearly 10 years.

But the additional housing will bring more benefits for those with bigger families, offering a sense of normalcy and allowing mom and dad to be closer for their children’s hospitalization and treatment.

“Babies are still being born premature in the NICU every single day, and so there’s still families that are needing care because they come from 30 minutes, an hour, two hours away and so it’s really difficult to leave and come back when your child is in the NICU,” Said Erin Farrah, volunteer & community outreach manager, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkoma.

The Ronald McDonald House will be built near Mercy’s labor & delivery department. Construction begins this fall and will open in the spring of next year.