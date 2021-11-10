Ronald McDonald House opens at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — November 10 was the grand opening of a new Ronald McDonald House at Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.

President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkoma Stephanie Medford said through the Ronald McDonald House charities, families can remain present and involved in their child’s hospitalization and treatment.

“A Ronald McDonald House is a place of respite and hope and a place that provides a sense of home and normalcy and comfort to families who have a child in the hospital,” Medford said.

In addition to the 11 bedroom suites with full baths, the house will also include a laundry room, kitchen and fully stocked pantry.

With the new expansion, the house can serve 15 families each night at no charge.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers