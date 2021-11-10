Ronald McDonald House opens at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — November 10 was the grand opening of a new Ronald McDonald House at Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.

President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkoma Stephanie Medford said through the Ronald McDonald House charities, families can remain present and involved in their child’s hospitalization and treatment.

“A Ronald McDonald House is a place of respite and hope and a place that provides a sense of home and normalcy and comfort to families who have a child in the hospital,” Medford said.

In addition to the 11 bedroom suites with full baths, the house will also include a laundry room, kitchen and fully stocked pantry.

With the new expansion, the house can serve 15 families each night at no charge.