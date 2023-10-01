ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A rookie has won the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G for the second consecutive year.

Hae Ran Ryu of South Korea picked up her career LPGA Tour win on Sunday, winning by three strokes over Linnea Strom of Sweden.

Ryu’s previous best finish on the LPGA Tour was a third-place finish in the Mizuho Americas Open back in June.

Last year’s champion Atthaya Thitikul finished tied for 48th at -6.

Former Razorbacks Maria Fassi and Gaby Lopez finished tied for 42nd at -7 and tied for 48th at -6, respectively.

Another former Razorback Brooke Matthews finished the tournament at -4.

Razorback alum and two-time winner of the NW Arkansas Championships Stacy Lewis missed the cut after shooting +8 with a 78 on Friday.

Miriam Ayora, a current senior on the University of Arkansas’ golf team also missed the cut at +2.

Next, the LPGA heads to The Colony, Tex. for the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America.