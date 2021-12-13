Rotary of Springdale and Harps Food donations feeding 600 families

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many Springdale students depend on receiving two meals a day at school, and when they are out of school on break they may face fairly severe food insecurity.

According to a press relase from the Rotary of Springdale, their club’s donation program will give 600 bags of food to the students of Jones Elementary to take home on the last day before winter break.

“We started this project to help combat that specific problem, so that food insecure kids have a little something extra to get them through Christmas Break,” said Matt Fryar, President of Rotary of Springdale.

The group will meet at the First Security Bank Annex in Springdale at 121 N. Main Street with all the groceries on Thursday, December 16 at 7:00 a.m.

The Rotary Club partners with Harps Food, and will use one of their box trucks to deliver the groceries.

One of the primary focuses of the Springdale Rotary Club is to support the students who attend our Springdale Public Schools. We do scholarships for graduating seniors, provide books to third graders, give back-to-school shoes to elementary kids, and — one of my favorites — send groceries home with kids who will likely be missing meals while they’re out of school for the Christmas Break. It’s such a small thing, but we’re so grateful that we’re able to do it for our local students. Matt Fryar, President, Rotary of Springdale

For additional questions or comments, contact Demara Titzer, director of public relations at (479) 366-0367, or Matt Fryar, President, at (479) 422-9720.