Roughly half of COVID-19 cases in AR have been asymptotic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Roughly half of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the natural state have been asymptotic.

Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said of the 6,538 positive cases discovered to date.

About half of the people reported having no symptoms at the time of their test.

Dr. Smith said the best way to continue tracking the spread of the coronavirus is to ramp up testing availability.

“We have a number of testing events as you can see. We will also add some additional testing events particularly in benton and washington counties because we’re seeing the biggest increase in cases there,” smith said.

Dr. Smith said of the people who tested positive in local health units in the last week and a half, 74% reported having no symptoms.

He said the state is also working with employers who want to do workplace testing.