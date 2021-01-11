Roundabout coming to Fiesta Square in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – There is a new roundabout in the works for Fayetteville.

The Fayetteville Transportation Committee says the roundabout at Fiesta Square Shopping Center will help give pedestrians and bicyclists an easier route.

The project, with a $3.5 million budget, is part of a transportation bond issue city voters approved in 2019.

The roundabout would provide wide enough sidewalks to accomidate pedestrians and bicyclists without them having to go on College Avenue.

“Our 71B cooridor plan really started with that and it was identified as an alternative route to reduce the congestion on College Avenue,” said Chris Brown, city engineer for the City of Fayetteville.

Brown says next, the project will move into the preliminary and final design phases. Construction should start soon after that, and take most of next year to complete.

