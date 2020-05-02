Routine inspection of I-540 bridge to cause temporary lane closures

by: Peyton Knott

Posted: / Updated:
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A routine bridge inspection of the Interstate 540 Bridge that spans over the Arkansas River between Fort Smith and Van Buren will require temporary lane closures.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, if weather permits crews will close the outside lane of I-540 from Monday, May 4th to Wednesday, May 6th from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The closures will begin in the northbound lane and will switch to the southbound lane after completion.

Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signs, and drivers are encouraged to exercise caution when driving through all highway work zones.

