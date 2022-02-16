FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Operation Tears of the 22 announced it is hosting its first “Weight of My Brother 22k Ruck March” in the Chaffee Crossing Historic District on February 22.

According to a news release from Operation Tears of the 22, the ruck march is planned to help raise awareness and prevention of the 22 veterans who take their lives each day.

The release says the event is a ruck march around Chaffee Crossing. Veterans and other participants will be marching 22 km. carrying 22 lb. rucksacks.

Onsite registration is from 8-9 a.m. The ruck march will start at 9 a.m. in the parking lot next to Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chaffee Boulevard.

Registration is $10 for veterans and $20 for non-veterans, according to the release.

Area law enforcement and fire departments will help lead the start of the march. Based on availability, Fort Smith Police Department, Fort Smith Fire Department, Barling Police Department, Lavaca Fire Departement, Greenwood Police Department, and the Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter are scheduled to kick off the march.

The public is invited to line up along Fort Chaffee Boulevard from Taylor Avenue to Mahogany Avenue in Barling and wave flags and signs of encouragement.

The release says the march is a fundraiser for Operation Tears of the 22 “Mission Critical” retreat for veterans and their families in August. All of the proceeds will be used to fund the retreat.

“We need help letting as many people as we can know about this problem that we face with our veterans. We want to get more community involvement to help us lower the 22 a day that we lose,” said retired U.S. Army Sgt. Matt Gillespie, “Please help us save our veterans.”