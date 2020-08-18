Rule expanding sporting access on refuges and hatcheries to help hunters, anglers

VOLANT, PA – APRIL 17: Sarah Tierno, 7, catches her first-ever trout with help from her father, Gary Tierno, on the Neshannock Creek April 17, 2004 near Volant, Pennsylvania. The Tiernos were among thousands of anglers across Pennsylvania to cast their lines on Saturday, the first day of trout fishing season. (Photo by Mark Stahl/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Department of the Interior’s U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service finalized a rule to open additional hunting and fishing opportunities in Arkansas and across the country.

In Arkansas, the Overflow National Wildlife Refuge has opened woodcock hunting on acres already open to other hunting opportunities.

Since the creation of the first national wildlife refuge by President Theodore Roosevelt, refuges have been places where wildlife is managed to ensure healthy populations for future generations of Americans to enjoy.

Responsible hunting has always been a part of that management equation.

Refuge managers complete rigorous environmental studies to ensure each hunting opportunity is consistent with their conservation goals.

Hunting and fishing are not allowed on all refuges, but the Service makes every effort to permit them where possible and compatible.

Hunting and fishing generate millions of dollars in revenue for states each year from the sale of licenses and tags.

Additionally, excise taxes on firearms and ammunition, as well as sport fishing equipment and boating fuel, generate more revenue for states for wildlife management and public recreation; in 2020 alone the Service will distribute nearly $1 billion to states under the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.

For more information, view interactive maps of hunting and fishing opportunities, and a web page of all environmental documents related to openings and closings at all 147 affected stations.