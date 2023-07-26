LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A ruling on a lawsuit challenging Arkansas’ new law on libraries is set to come down by the end of this week.

This comes following a court hearing on July 25. The Fayetteville Public Library and Pearl’s Books, among several other entities, are part of the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs claim the law is unconstitutional. Act 372 will keep libraries from allowing minors to check out “obscene and harmful materials.”

The judge is deciding whether to dismiss the lawsuit or issue a preliminary injunction on the law.