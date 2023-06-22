ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rotary Club of Downtown Rogers invites the community to celebrate Independence Day with the second annual “Run the Railyard” 5K walk/run, kicking off at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4 from Railyard Bike Park.

According to the press release, the event provides a holiday walk/run on Lake Atalanta Park’s paved trails. This event is dog/child/stroller friendly, so everyone is encouraged to bring the entire family. The 5k walk/run is designed to bring awareness to the Rotary missions, to raise funds for club projects including beautification efforts related to Downtown Rogers Parks, and to provide a family-friendly Downtown Rogers experience.

This 3.5-mile run/walk will begin and end at the Railyard Bike Park, 299 E Cherry Street, in Downtown Rogers. The route takes racers from Railyard Bike Park, down the paved trail to Lake Atalanta, it loops the lake and finishes with an uphill ascent back to the bike park.

According to the press release, race medals will be awarded to the first 100 finishers, and first prize trophies will be awarded to the fastest man and the fastest woman overall. There will also be a trophy for the fastest person up the hill.

Registrations received by noon Monday, June 26th, will receive a voucher for two Dugout Premium tickets to the July 5, Northwest Arkansas Naturals Game against the Arkansas Travelers at their stadium in Springdale.

Registrations are now open through June 30. Advance registration is $25 for all ages. To register click here. Onsite registration is available for $35 on race day from 6:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. The race kicks off at 7:30 a.m.