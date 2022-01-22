Runners race in frigid temps at Kessler Mountain

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People participate in Fayetteville’s annual cold-weather race at Kessler Mountain Regional Park in Fayetteville on January 22.

The Frozen Toes 5K and 15K Trail Run started at 9 a.m., and besides contending with frigid temperatures, the singletrack trails of Kessler Mountain added a whole new element for the runners.

“I do it for a challenge,” said Ashlyn Hill, a participant at the race. “I’m always looking for challenges, so why not run and freeze?”

There were raffle prizes given away as well as awards for the overall top three participants as well as top three finishers for each age group.