WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Tuesday is runoff election day in Arkansas. In Washington County, there are two races in a runoff- the Farmington mayor’s race and the Springdale City Council Ward 3 position.

Polls are open until 7:30 p.m. Anyone who arrives before or after that time will be allowed to vote. Anyone who arrives after 7:30 p.m. will not be able to vote in the runoff.

Jennifer Price, the director of elections in Washington County, said there is often confusion in Springdale about polling locations since Springdale is split into Washington and Benton counties.

“Sometimes it’s not clear where the divide is between the two counties. So, a voter will go to just the nearest polling location. It’s important for voters, before they head out the door, to make sure that they’re going to the right polling location,” she said.

Another important thing to keep in mind- bring an approved form of photo ID. If you don’t, you’ll have to fill out a provisional ballot.

For results on election night, it could take a few hours after polls close for those to start coming in.

“We expect to have results around 9:00 or 9:30 p.m., because if the polls closed at 7:30 p.m., it takes them [poll workers] about 45 minutes to get everything shut down. Then, they have to drive into Fayetteville,” said Price.

Over 200 people participated in early voting for the runoff elections in Washington County this year.