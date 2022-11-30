ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Early voting for the Rogers City Council Ward 3 runoff election between Councilman Clay Kendall and Rachel Crawford has begun.

Kendall earned slightly more than 37% of the vote while Crawford got just below 37%.

Both candidates highlighted keeping up with the growth of Northwest Arkansas as one of the city’s most important issues.

“I was frustrated with the lack of communication that I was getting from our current representation,” Crawford said. “I felt like we have an opportunity to improve and there’s some areas we can change. I thought ‘I can sit back and listen and complain or I can step up and do something.’ That’s why I wanted to run.”

“I have very deep roots here,” Kendall said. “My family’s eight generations in Northwest Arkansas. I was born and raised in Rogers. My kids are in school here. I own a business here. I want to set a good example for my kids, and I want to be part of the decisions that are made and represent a voice for our constituents.”

Both candidates encourage all Rogers residents to vote. Voters don’t need to live in Ward 3 to vote in this election.

Early voting is available for the rest of this week and on December 5 before election day on the 6.

Early voting in Benton County is available at the Benton County administration building and the county clerk’s office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.