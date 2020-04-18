Rural Arkansas hospitals receive grants

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than two dozen rural Arkansas hospitals will receive grant money from the state to help mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

In a press conference Saturday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that $10 million dollars will be distributed to 27 hospitals across the state. The grants range anywhere from $250,000 to $500,000.

“Their revenue stream has declined,” said Hutchinson. “It’s critical for them to maintain their service of care and level of care for their communities.”

In addition to the rural hospitals, the UAMS will receive $500,000 to go towards tele-medicine and health at its rural locations.