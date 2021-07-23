Rural Health Clinics in Arkansas receive nearly $3 million from Biden admin to support vaccination efforts

FILE – In this Monday, July 12, 2021, file photo, Karen Martin receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic hosted by James River Church West Campus in conjunction with Jordan Valley Community Health Center in Springfield, Mo. COVID-19 cases have doubled over the past three weeks, driven by the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates in some states and Fourth of July gatherings. The five states with the biggest two-week jump in cases per capita all had lower rates, Missouri, 45.9%; Arkansas, 43%, Nevada, 50.9%, Louisiana, 39.2% and Utah, 49.5%. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — As the Delta variant continues to spread throughout the state, Rural Health Clinics (RHCs) in Arkansas have received nearly $3 million from the Biden-Harris administration to support vaccination efforts, according to a release from the White House on Friday.

The $2,922,211 will go to 59 RHCs who will use the funds to combat COVID-19 misinformation by developing and implementing additional vaccine confidence and outreach efforts.

According to the release, the funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan and is being administered by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) through the Rural Health Clinic Vaccine Confidence (RHCVC) Program.

“Rural health clinics play a crucial role in supporting our national vaccination effort to defeat COVID-19,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “This funding will give trusted messengers in rural communities the tools they need to counsel patients on how COVID-19 vaccines can help protect them and their loved ones.”

The White House says RHCs are well-positioned to get the word out about how and where to get vaccinated at the local level, and coordinate ways to increase vaccine confidence among “key populations.”

The funding will aim to improve health literacy, focusing on vaccine safety and the benefits of broad vaccination for rural communities.

The grant awards to RHCs are determined based on the number of certified clinic sites they operate, coming out to approximately $49,500 per clinic site.