RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Cinco de Mayo celebration will kick off the 11th annual Balloons over Russellville Festival. The free three-day festival will have something for everyone.
Mexican music and food will be in the background on Friday as hot air balloon rides take place at the Russellville Soccer Complex. Along with that, helicopter flights, powered parachute rides and tandem skydiving will be available on all three days.
Seven different bands will be performing throughout the weekend. Kids can enjoy The KidZone a safe and fun play area for children of all ages and will be open each day, according to a press release. Miss Arkansas, Ebony Mitchell, will make an appearance on Saturday.
Various food trucks and vendors will be selling food and drinks all weekend. The Third Annual Chainsaw Carving Competition will challenge 20 of the best carvers across the US for the Arkansas State Championship title.
Friday, May 5
- Cinco de Mayo Fest features Mexican music and Mexican food
- Salsa Showdown
- Tethered rides
- KidZone
- Quick Carve Competition
Saturday, May 6
- Annual Charity Dog Walk takes at 10:00 a.m.
- KidZone
- Tethered rides
- Balloon Glow
- Miss Arkansas, Ebony Mitchell, will make an appearance at 4:00 p.m.
- Quick Carve Competition
Sunday, May 7
- KidZone
- Quick Carve Competition
- The awards Presentation for Carve Competition at 1:00 p.m
A limited number of hot air balloon flights are available to the public by reservation, the press release states. All balloon events are weather dependent. Parking is free and there is no admission cost.
Learn more at www.balloonsoverrussellville.com.