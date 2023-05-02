Mexican music and food will be in the background on Friday as hot air balloon rides take place at the Russellville Soccer Complex. Along with that, helicopter flights, powered parachute rides and tandem skydiving will be available on all three days.

Seven different bands will be performing throughout the weekend. Kids can enjoy The KidZone a safe and fun play area for children of all ages and will be open each day, according to a press release. Miss Arkansas, Ebony Mitchell, will make an appearance on Saturday.