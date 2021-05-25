Russellville woman killed in I-40 crash

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 31-year-old Russellville woman was killed and two others injured on Sunday in a two-car crash on Interstate 40, according to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police.

Shala Bell-Sanders was killed after the vehicle she was driving was rear-ended on Interstate 40 West, near mile marker 81, at around 4:48 p.m. in Russellville on Sunday.

According to the report, Bell-Sanders was driving a 2005 Buick in the inside traffic lane when another vehicle, a 2020 Volkswagen, changed lanes and struck the rear of her vehicle. Both cars came to rest in the median.

The driver of the Volkswagen, 29-year-old Rebecca Rockenhaus, of Fayetteville, was injured and transported to St. Mary’s Hospital.

An unidentified minor male passenger of the Buick was also reported injured and transported to St. Mary’s Hospital.

Their current conditions are not known at this time.

According to the report, at the time of the accident, the weather condition was clear and the road condition dry.