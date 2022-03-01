FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Since the beginning of the pandemic, the car market has been anything but normal.

“It’s unprecedented, that’s the way I would describe it,” says General Manager of Fayetteville Toyota, Chad Campbell.

There have been labor shortages, supply chain, and computer chip shortages.

Fayetteville Toyota reports Russia is now adding to the problem.

“Recently there was a cyber security attack on Japanese Toyota plants,” says Campbell.

Causing the plant to lose an entire day of production and fall behind 13,000 units.

Campbell says this might seem like a significant number, but it should have a minimal impact on the United States.

“There only two models that are made on the American line, those being the CRV and the ForeRunner,” says Campbell.

Nonetheless, Campbell feels there could continue to be future Russian disruptions.

Tacking onto existing delays the general manager of Adventure Subaru says has potentially added six months for existing orders on the Subaru Forester.

Additional delays forced one customer to go back to the drawing board.

They were like sike pretty much you won’t get it when you want it which is pretty depressing because I just came to terms with buying that new car and making that big purchase,” says Abby Henderson.

Despite the struggles of the current car market, Brent Baker, says many customers are holding out for the models they have their heart set on.

“It has made us better operators. It has given us additional time to spend with our customers which we really value in the way that we do business here,” says Baker.

The department of finance has reported because of these new car shortages used car prices have risen anywhere between 20 and 40%

Causing many cars on the Fayetteville Toyotas lot to go for more used than they did new.