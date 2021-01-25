Rutledge issues statement after Sarah Sanders joins Arkansas governor’s race

FILE–In this Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, file photo, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge speaks to reporters at Trump Tower, in New York. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issued a statement on Monday after Sarah Huckabee Sanders officially announced her decision to join the 2022 Arkansas Governor’s race.

Sanders, the former press secretary for President Donald J. Trump, joins Rutledge and Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin in the GOP primary. Republican State Senator Jim Hendren, the nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, said he will announce in the coming weeks whether he will decide to join the race.

Rutledge issued the following statement on Twitter after Sanders officially announced her candidacy on Monday:

Attorney General Rutledge’s statement on 2022 Arkansas Governor’s race: pic.twitter.com/PLBjQTAm0u — Leslie Rutledge (@LeslieRutledge) January 25, 2021

Both Sanders and Rutledge are expected to campaign heavily on their ties to Trump, and the former president encouraged Sanders to join the race for governor last year.

No Democrats have yet announced their candidacy in the race.

The election will decide who succeeds Gov. Hutchinson, who is unable to run again due to term limits.